SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize up to $2,139,500 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to Second Harvest.
According to a release from the county, the funding will go toward addressing food purchase, packaging materials, equipment, fuel and third-party freight to transport donated food. It will also go toward the cost of drivers for additional deliveries to pantries.
Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, Al French said, "This funding will help Second Harvest continue with their mission to provide food security for those in need in our community. It is a very good use for these dollars. Over the course of the next six months, we will continue to use the CARES Act funds in a way that will protect our citizens and get the economy opened back up."
The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The economic relief package, which totals more than $2 trillion, provides economic assistance for workers, families and small businesses and preserves jobs for American industries.
Spokane County received $91,224,219.50 from the CARES Act. Over the next several months, commissioners will continue developing strategies for the distribution of those funds.
