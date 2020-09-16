UPDATE: SEPT. 15 AT 6:40 P.M.
As air quality around the Inland Northwest begins to gradually improve, schools across the region are deciding whether to reopen their doors.
The following is a list of local school districts and their current plans to open or close in response to air quality concerns:
Davenport SD: No in-person classes, students attend remote learning
Freeman SD: Resuming operations and small cohorts of students back on campus starting Wednesday, Sept. 16. Transportation and meals for students on campus will be provided.
Mead SD: Classes canceled
Medical Lake SD: Buildings will remain closed and students will attend remote learning
Moses Lake SD: Remote learning only
Palisades Christian Academy: Classes canceled
Reardan-Edwall SD: Students will attend remote learning
Riverside School District: Students will attend remote learning
St. Mary Catholic School: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning
Wellpinit SD: Buildings will be closed, students will attend remote learning for the rest of the week.
Whitworth University: In-person classes canceled
WSU-Pullman: Campus operations suspended, online classes continue
WSU-Spokane: Campus operations suspended, online classes continue
PREVIOUS COVERAGE (CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 15):
Mead SD: School Canceled
Medical Lake SD: Buildings closed, Students attend remote learning
Wellpinit SD: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning
WSU Spokane: Suspending on-campus operations
Moscow SD: School canceled
St. Mary Catholic School: Building closed, students attend remote learning
Carrington College-Spokane: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning
Davenport SD: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning
Deer Park SD: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning
Whitworth: All in-person instructional activities canceled. Classes may move to an online format.
East Valley SD: Classes canceled
Washtucna SD: Remote learning only, no meals served
Palisades Christian Academy: Classes canceled
EWU-Spokane: Buildings closed
Orchard Prairie SD: Classes canceled
Royal SD: Remote learning only
Riverside SD: No in-person learning
