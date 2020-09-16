school closure

UPDATE: SEPT. 15 AT 6:40 P.M.

As air quality around the Inland Northwest begins to gradually improve, schools across the region are deciding whether to reopen their doors. 

The following is a list of local school districts and their current plans to open or close in response to air quality concerns:

Davenport SD: No in-person classes, students attend remote learning

Freeman SD: Resuming operations and small cohorts of students back on campus starting Wednesday, Sept. 16. Transportation and meals for students on campus will be provided.

Mead SD: Classes canceled

Medical Lake SD: Buildings will remain closed and students will attend remote learning

Moses Lake SD: Remote learning only

Palisades Christian Academy: Classes canceled

Reardan-Edwall SD: Students will attend remote learning

Riverside School District: Students will attend remote learning

St. Mary Catholic School: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning

Wellpinit SD: Buildings will be closed, students will attend remote learning for the rest of the week.

Whitworth University: In-person classes canceled

WSU-Pullman: Campus operations suspended, online classes continue

WSU-Spokane: Campus operations suspended, online classes continue

PREVIOUS COVERAGE (CLOSURES FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 15):

WSU Spokane: Suspending on-campus operations

Moscow SD: School canceled

Carrington College-Spokane: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning

Deer Park SD: Buildings closed, students attend remote learning

East Valley SD: Classes canceled 

Washtucna SD: Remote learning only, no meals served

EWU-Spokane: Buildings closed

Orchard Prairie SD: Classes canceled 

Royal SD: Remote learning only

