Marriott International is saying that up to 500 million guests' information, including names, emails and passport numbers, may have been accessed as part of a data breach. The world's largest hotel chain said it determined on November 19th that there was "unauthorized access" to its Starwood guest reservation database dating back to 2014.

Of the 500 million guest records, nearly 327 million of the guests the data includes some combination of names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, passport numbers, email addresses, date of birth, gender, arrival, and departure information, reservation date, and Starwood Preferred Guest account information.

The company has not finished identifying the duplicate information in the database. As of this morning, they are working to ensure guests have their questions answered and the problem is fixed as soon as possible. Marriott purchased Starwood Hotels and Resorts in November 2015 for $13 billion.

Here is a list of the Starwood brand hotels impacted by the data breach:

W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels. Starwood branded timeshare properties are also included.

