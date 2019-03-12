The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who burglarized the Inchelium Post Office.
The incident occurred sometime between 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday March 11.
According to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office, the suspects cut the phone lines to disable any alarms. They then walked into the public lobby where the PO boxes are located and gained entry to the locked post office by breaking the glass door leading to the customer service counter.
Deputies say the suspects opened numerous packages, forced entry into the cash drawer, and opened an unlocked safe.
If you have any information about the persons involved or if you witnessed the incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (509) 624-1432.