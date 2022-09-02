POST FALLS, Idaho - For pet owners, ensuring their furry friends are safe and healthy can come at a steep cost, one often too high to pay until it's too late.
But there's good news for north Idaho pet owners!
The Post Falls Animal Shelter and Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) have partnered up to offer a free microchip and vaccination clinic at the shelter on Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon!
To keep your pet safe from rabies or other potentially deadly illnesses, making sure they're up-to-date on their vaccinations is imperative. And during that unexpected escape attempt, you'll be glad when they have a chip to help ensure they make it home safely!
Those attending must ensure their dogs are on a leash at all times, and cats must be in carriers.
For more information about BTAA, you can visit their website HERE! Any questions can be made by calling 208-265-7297, ext. 100.