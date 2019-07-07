UPDATE: 30-year-old Airway Heights man was found safe

UPDATE:
According to the Airway Heights Police Jabkon Yotaba was located and is safe.
The police thanks the public for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Airway Heights Police Department needs the public's help locating 30-year-old Jabkon Yotaba who was last seen leaving his residence on July 5, 2019 to make a trip to the store.
Yotaba is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing jean shorts and a red T-shirt. He is from the Marshall Islands and speaks minimal English.
Jabkon Yotaba drives a white 2014 Dodge Dart with Washington license plate BDM8869.
If you see Jabkon Yotaba, Airway Heights Police Department asks you to call 911 or Crimecheck at (509) 456-2233.