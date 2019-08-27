Update: 2:38 pm
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. - The AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old Timothy Cooper has been cancelled. Authorities say the child has been found.
No other details were immediately provided
Previous Coverage:
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy in Ocean Shores.
According to authorities, Timothy Cooper was taken Tuesday, August 27 at about 10:40 am by his non-custodial father from his grandparents' home during a heated argument after threats to abscond with the child.
The father, 50-year-old Thomas Cooper, has a history of suicide attempts and threats as well as reported untreated mental health issues.
Timothy is described as white, 3-feet 6-inches tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no photo currently available of Timothy, but police are attempting to obtain one.
Thomas is described as a white man, 5-feet 6-inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The suspect vehicle is a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with the license plate BQR9567. The vehicle also has a trailer hitch.