Saturday afternoon, Spokane County Fire District 10 confirmed the 21-year-old who died at Riverside State Park fell 100 feet. 

Spokane County Fire Districts asks the public be to careful near cliffs. Safety tips include:

• People are below you! Please consider not only your own safety, but the safety of others.

• Stay one body length away from the cliff edge.

• Stay on designated trails and observation decks and platforms.

• Watch your step! Be aware of steep drop offs. Do not climb or walk over rocks at the edge of the cliff as they may be unstable. 

• Be aware of ice and slippery areas after wet or snowy weather.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office is currently recovering the body of a 21-year-old male from Morin Trailhead at Riverside State Park.

Deputies first attempting a technical rescue in the difficult terrain to try to save his life. 

According to officials, Lifeflight planned a critical roll in locating the 911 caller, but could not find a place to land. 

The family of the man killed say they were hiking when he climbed on a rock and fell.

Fire District 10 says he fell around 30 to 40 feet.

A technical rescue is currently in progress at Riverside State Park on N Riverside State Park Drive.

According to officials, the rescue is occurring at Morin Trailhead. 

