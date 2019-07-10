UPDATE:
A northbound car on State Route 395 crossed the center line striking a southbound car killing 81-year-old Shirley Ashbaugh.
Twenty-four-year-old Cameron Luoma and 21-year-old Rebecca Garwood in the northbound car were transported with injuries to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville. The 2-year-old in the car was not injured.
UPDATE:
The driver of a southbound car has died after a collision on State Route 395 near Colville.
Three people in a car traveling northbound on State Route 395 are at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville with non-life-threatening injuries after they collided with a car traveling south bound.
Officials believe there are no drugs or alcohol involved, but it is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One person is dead and three are injured at a crash six-miles south of Colville.
According to the Washington State Patrol, two vehicles crashed into each other on State Route 395 at mile point 223. The road way is blocked and is unknown when it will reopen.
The three people injured were transported to a hospital in Colville.
This story will be updated as more information is received by KHQ.