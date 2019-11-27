UPDATE:
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, 92-year-old Mildred "Millie" Little was found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Soap Lake Police Department is asking for your help locating missing and endangered 92-year-old Mildred "Millie" Little.
According to Soap Lake Police, Little's car was located at her residence, and police found signs of forced entry.
Hospitals in Grant County, along with Soap Lake's Senior Center and McKay Healthcare Center, were contacted and verified that she has not been admitted to any of these locations.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mildred, please contact MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160, or the Soap Lake Police Department at 509-246-1122.
