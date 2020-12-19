UPDATE:
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges of reckless burning after police suspect him of causing a Saturday morning duplex fire.
According to Spokane Police, during their investigation officers determined the fire was likely caused by fireworks being set off.
While Officers were on scene they were notified by neighbors that just before the house fire, they had heard fireworks being set off in the area.
Officers found remnants of bottle rockets near the scene. Witnesses on the scene then directed them to a 14-year-old who was seen with bottle rockets in his pocket.
After contacting and interviewing the juvenile Officers determined there was probable cause to arrest him for causing the fire.
When officers went to arrest the male, he attempted to run away. Officers were able to grab onto the male, who continued to fight and resist.
A family of six is displaced by the fire. The Greater Inland Northwest Red Cross is assisting the family.
No one was injured.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire at Desmet Avenue at a duplex. According to officials, nobody was hurt in the fire and it was contained to the exterior.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Spokane Fire Department says it'll be at least an hour before the scene is cleared.
