UPDATE Oct. 25, 3:35 PM:
Two people are dead after a shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall, according to Boise Police.
An additional four people are injured, including an officer.
Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the mall with reports of one person down. Responding officers found a suspect and exchanged gunfire, injuring an officer.
Boise Police said this is an going investigation.
UPDATE:
Six people are injured after shots were fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall.
Boise Police said five civilians and one police officer were injured.
The extent of their injuries are unknown.
An unidentified witness telling NBC affiliate KTVB they saw a man in the mall shooting toward an escalator.
Witnesses said they heard around a dozen shots fired.
A suspect is in custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BOISE, Idaho - Boise Police are responding to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square.
Boise Police said they are securing the scene and one person is in custody.
There are reports of injuries but it is not clear how many people were hurt.
Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021
This is a breaking news story, information will be updated as it is received.