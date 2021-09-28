Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spokane County through 915 PM PDT... At 842 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Mica and Valleyford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH