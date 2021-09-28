thumbnail_image0 (7).jpg

UPDATE:

Two men are in the hospital and Spokane Police are working on make an arrest. 

Spokane Police tells KHQ someone opened fire near Addison and Mission just a few blocks north of the Gonzaga campus. 

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital. 

Not long after, a second man arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound to the shoulder. 

Police are continuing to investigative. 

If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - There is heavy police activity at Mission venue and Addison Street near the Gonzaga University Campus. 

An alert from Gonzaga University said it is a possible drive-by shooting. 

Avoid the area.  

Information will be updated as it is received. 

