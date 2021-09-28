UPDATE:
Two men are in the hospital and Spokane Police are working on make an arrest.
Spokane Police tells KHQ someone opened fire near Addison and Mission just a few blocks north of the Gonzaga campus.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital.
Not long after, a second man arrived at the hospital with a gun shot wound to the shoulder.
Police are continuing to investigative.
If you have information about the incident, you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - There is heavy police activity at Mission venue and Addison Street near the Gonzaga University Campus.
An alert from Gonzaga University said it is a possible drive-by shooting.
Avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.