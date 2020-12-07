UPDATE:
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the two women were found safe about 15 miles from Elk City.
The pair were stranded when their car got stuck in a ditch.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing women who haven't been seen since they went to cut down a Christmas Tree on Saturday.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Rose Merrell and 20-year-old Cheyenne Arnt went to cut down a Christmas Tree in the Syringa area.
They were driving a red colored 2013 Dodge 1500 Idaho license plate 6C53212 with black rims and a black toolbox in the back.
Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies, Posse members, Forest Service, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Game, many citizens and family members and Lifeflight continue to search. There have been no sightings of the women or the vehicle.
If you have any information please contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office at 208-983-1100 Option 0.
