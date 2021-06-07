UPDATE:
According to Washington State Patrol, three people died in the crash between a fire truck and car.
All three people who died were in the car.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said there are no other life threatening injuries.
Traffic is backed up for several miles. The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to establish a detour.
WSP is asking drivers to avoid the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LOON LAKE, Wash. - Part of northbound 395 near Clayton is blocked due to a crash between a fire truck and a car.
According to Washington State Patrol, multiple people died in the crash.
WSP is asking people to avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.