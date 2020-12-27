UPDATE:
According to the Snoqualmie Police Department, the child was found safe.
The child's 28-year-old mother Morgan Cooper-Mcwade is in custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Washington State Patrol is looking for 3-year-old Maximus Woodward who was allegedly kidnapped from his father's home in Snoqualmie.
According to WSP, Woodward was taken by his mother, 28-year-old Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, who is prohibited from having contact with her child per court order.
WSP said they believed that the mother and child may be with Edward Carte, who has made threats to kill them.
WSP said they are driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate #8KPJ094.
There is possible gunshot damage to the side of the car and/or the tire.
WSP did not specify which direction they think they are heading.
If you see the car, suspects or child, you are asked to call 911.
