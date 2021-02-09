UPDATE 2/9 3:52PM:
Russel was found dead with her vehicle off Highway 20 on Karamip Road on Sherman Pass, according to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office.
Previous Coverage:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 77-year-old woman.
According to the sheriff's office, Alberta Russell was last seen leaving her house around noon on Monday. Russell said she was going to visit her father. Her father passed away in the 1990s.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said she was disoriented when she left and has not driven in years.
Her phone was last pinged in the area of Sherman Pass around 4:40 p.m.
Russell is driving a 2007 black Jeep Wrangler with Washington plate, ATJ9946
The bumper on the front of the car reads, "Iron Frog."
Russell is described as 5'2" tall, 110 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
If you have any information about her location or see her, you are asked to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.