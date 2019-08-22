UPDATE:
According to Idaho State Police, all lanes are open.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 10:50 PM:
Crews are having issues removing the commercial vehicle involved in the Crash on US 95 near Tensed.
Idaho State Police say one lane will remain blocked for the foreseeable future.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 9:30 PM:
According to Idaho State Police, one lane is now open following a serious crash on US 95.
Both lanes are expected to be open by 9:45 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
TENSED, Idaho - Idaho State Police are responding to a serious injury crash near Tensed.
Troopers are on the scene on Highway 95. Drivers should expect delays in both directions.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.