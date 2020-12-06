UPDATE:
After several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee resigned on Sunday citing a lack of trust in Administrative Officer Amelia Clark, Clark released a statement:
“I am very sorry to see these members of the Spokane Health Advisory Council choose to discontinue their support of the health district during a time when staff are working tirelessly to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The council plays a valuable role that allows the health officer to better understand the health needs within our community, and then share that information with the appropriate programs. I fully expect those conversations to continue with our Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez and with our future permanent health officer.”
The role of the advisory committee is to provide guidance to the Spokane Health Officer.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee resigned on Sunday citing a lack of trust in Administrative Officer Amelia Clark.
In a resignation letter addressed to officer Clark and the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), the Advisory Committee said, "we will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public’s health."
In addition, the letter described Clark's leadership as "divisive, unavailable, and incompetent," specifically referring to her controversial removal of Dr. Bob Lutz. The letter also cites Clark's limited involvement with the Committee as a reason for resignation. The letter outlines that Clark only showed up to one advisory meeting, and that appearance was when she was introduced as the Administrative Officer and then left the meeting immediately after.
The letter was signed by seven members of the committee, in agreement with the resignation. Among those seven signatures is Spokane Board of Superintendents member, Michael Dunn who spoke to KHQ about his decision to resign.
Dunn said that he believes that Dr. Bob Lutz should still be Spokane's Health officer, saying that Clark's decision to remove Lutz in the midst of a pandemic speaks to her judgement. "I don't want people telling me how to do my job and I shouldn't tell people how to do theirs, but I just think it was not particularly good judgement," said Dunn.
This isn't the first time Dunn has spoke out against Clark, as he referenced a letter he had sent to Clark earlier this year that had never received a response. The letter was regarding a comment Clark made during a presentation, quoting Dunn in her reasoning to fire Dr. Lutz. Dunn felt as though Clark had misquoted him and responded to her in a letter saying "I cannot begin to fathom “quoting” a person from outside the organization I lead in order to “use” an alleged “quote” as justification for my recommendation to fire or discipline one of our own employees."
In his conversation with KHQ, Dunn said Clark never responded to his letter.
The resignation of seven members of the Advisory Committee comes just weeks after SRHD voted to terminate DR. Bob Lutz, a controversial move causing concern throughout the Inland Northwest. On Thursday Dec. 3, the board voted to approve interim health officer Frank Velazquez in place of Dr. Lutz.
