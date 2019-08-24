UPDATE:
Anne McClain responded to the accusations of stealing the identity of her estranged wife on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
"There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims," she wrote. "We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
NASA astronaut and Spokane native, Anne McClain is accused of stealing the identity of her estranged wife due to McClain accessing her bank account while in space.
According to Fox News, former Air Force intelligence officer Summer Worden has been involved in a bitter divorce with Anne McClain since 2018 and the battle heated up when Worden filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission due to McClain accessing her account while in orbit.
Worden told the Times that she discovered this when McClain knew about her private spending while on the mission with no other way of knowing. The bank told Worden a computer registered to NASA logged onto the account.
McClain denied the allegations saying she checks routinely on the family's finances to make sure there is sufficient funds to pay pills for their son.