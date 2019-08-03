UPDATE: At least 19 people killed, 40 injured, in shooting at El Paso shopping center

UPDATE August 3 at 2:20 pm:
According to NBC News, at least 19 people are dead and 40 injured after a shooting Saturday near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.
Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas is in custody.
A second person is also in custody but it is not known what tole they played in the shooting.
UPDATE:
According to CNN, multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting at an El Paso shopping center.
Officials said the suspects are in custody, but it is not clear how many are in custody or how many were killed or injured.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
EL PASO, TEXAS - Multiple people are reportedly injured at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas after a shooter opened fire.
According to El Paso Police Department, they respond to the scene Saturday near the Cielo Vista Mall.
According to CNN, at least three businesses are on lockdown.
Walmart employees took refuge as a Landry’s Seafood restaurant.