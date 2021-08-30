UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - John Waite, the owner of Auntie's Bookstore, said he was at his other location Sunday night when a friend texted him letting him know one of the windows at his downtown store was shattered, and there were cop cars everywhere.
When Waite arrived, he found out that a man was banging on the windows and ended up breaking one. According to Waite, police witnessed the whole thing and caught the suspect when he was attempting to flee the scene.
The man didn't try to get in the store, didn't take any merchandise, and no one was injured.
The community has already rallied around their local bookstore.
"We've already had a bunch of people come down and buy stuff and shop online," Waite said. "We don't want donations, there's other places people can use their money, but if they want to help us out and buy some books and support the cause, you've got to keep us bookstores alive."
The repairs will cost around two or three grand and include upgrading the glass of his store to prevent it from shattering if someone else tries breaking in in the future.
The repairs will likely take a couple of weeks due to pandemic-related shipping delays, but Waite says he's just glad no one got hurt.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Auntie's Bookstore in downtown Spokane is facing the costs of replacing a window that was shattered Sunday night.
According to a post from the store on Facebook, no one was injured and no suspects entered the store.
The store said the window will cost a couple of thousand to replace. Auntie's Bookstore is asking the public to buy some extra books and merchandise to help with the repair costs.
Information will be updated as it is received.