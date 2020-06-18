Update: Avista says it has restored power to an area of Medical Lake that previously affected 1,674 customers.
Previous coverage: MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Avista is reporting over 1,600 customers are without power in the Medical Lake area Thursday morning.
The cause of the outages are under investigation, and crews are currently en route to the scene.
Overall, there are three reported outages in the area, affecting a total of 1,674 customers.
According to Avista, the estimated restoration is 11 a.m. Thursday.
