UPDATE SEPT 9. 9:00 PM:
The Babb Road Fire is burning 17,781 acres and is zero percent contained.
According to Incident Commander Bob Gear, 91 homes, eight commercial buildings and 90 other structures were destroyed.
Another three homes were also damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 5:38 PM:
State Fire Mobilization has been ordered for the Babb Road Fire that is burning northwest of Rosalia.
According to Washington State Patrol, the Babb Road Fire is burning in grass, trees, and some structures.
This fire is estimated at 2,500 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and level two and three evacuations are in effect.
