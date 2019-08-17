UPDATE:
According to Timberlake Fire Protection, DEQ was on the scene Saturday morning to begin their investigation.
The boat ramp is now reopened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE August 17 at 10:00 AM:
According to Timberlake Fire Protection District, hazmat teams arrived on the scene Friday night around 11 p.m.
It is unknown how long the boat launch will be closed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE August 16 at 10:00 PM:
The public boat launch in Bayview is closed due to oil that leaked into Lake Pend Oreille.
According to Timberlake Fire, the spill was most likely caused by a few buckets leaking from a boathouse. The buckets were full due to someone recently changing oil on their boat.
They are waiting for the Regional Hazmat Team with members of Kootenai County Fire Rescue to arrive at the scene to work on clean up.
There are currently containment buoys to keep the oil from spreading. The leak has been stopped.
The boat launch will most likely be closed through Saturday.