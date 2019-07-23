Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bicyclist is expected to survive after suffering life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in north Spokane.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers arrived at the scene on N. Nevada Street for a vehicle that collided with a man on a bike. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police he has significant injuries including internal and numerous broken bones but is expected to survive.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was interviewed by officers. A drug recognition expert evaluated the driver, which they say is standard for all serious collisions. The investigation is still ongoing to see if impairment played a role in the collision.
Several witnesses who stayed at the scene were also interviewed.
Nevada Street is still shut down and will remain that way until at least 8:00 pm.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in north Spokane.
According to a tweet from police, the collision occurred at the intersection of Nevada Street and Everette Avenue and there may be life-threatening injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area and chose alternate routes for their commutes. Nevada is closed in both directions between Sanson and Crown during the investigation.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.