UPDATE:
Bloomsday officially extended the dates for participants to race a 7.46 mile course due to poor air quality.
According to the Bloomsday website, people now have Sept. 18 through Sept. 27 to complete the course.
Bloomsday is urging people to wait to run/walk the course until air quality improves.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
After COVID-19 forced Bloomsday to postpone and turn into a virtual event, the organization is now facing the poor air quality in Spokane.
Bloomsday customer support telling a KHQ employee that the organization does plan to extend the dates in which people can run.
Bloomsday Race Director, Jon Neill, writing on the Bloomsday website that they will update participants as they get closer to the virtual about what the organization plans to do.
Information will be updated as it is received.
