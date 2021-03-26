UPDATE - Mar. 26, 5:16PM
This was not a rescue, it was always a body recovery.
Someone saw the body floating in the river. Spokane firefighters and Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies met it at the frisbee-golf course at Downriver Golf Course and pulled it out.
Major Crimes will now be investigating the situation to see if there’s any foul play involved, or if this is an accident or suicide.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane firefighters and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies have recovered a body from the Spokane River near Aubrey L. White Parkway just north of the Downriver Golf Course.
We're working on getting more specifics. As soon as we know more we'll have it for you.