Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Coeur d'Alene Area and Idaho Palouse. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibilty from blowing dust is possible across the Columbia Basin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&