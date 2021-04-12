UPDATE:
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said they have located the runaway teens and thanks the community for their help.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding two runaway teens.
Magnolia Bell, 14, and Wesley Steele, 14, ran away together.
Steele is 5'11" and 160-pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie and black pants.
Bell is 5'6" and 125-pounds with split-dyed hair blonde and black. She was last seen wearing a dark hoody.
Both missing teens were last seen in the Sagle area around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
If you see the teens, you are asked to call 911.