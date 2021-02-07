UPDATE: Both directions of I-90 reopen over Snoqualmie Pass, accidents cleared

UPDATE 2:10 PM:

According to WSDOT, I-90 is open in both directions with chains required. 

A jackknifed semi-truck was blocking westbound lanes near the summit but was quickly cleared. 

UPDATE 1:50 PM:

Both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to multiple spinouts and collisions.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Multiple spinouts on eastbound I-90 has closed part of Snoqualmie Pass. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-90 is closed five miles west of the summit. 

Chains are required to travel westbound.

There is no estimated time when eastbound will reopen. 

