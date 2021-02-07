UPDATE: Both directions of I-90 reopen over Snoqualmie Pass, accidents cleared

UPDATE 2:10 PM:
According to WSDOT, I-90 is open in both directions with chains required.
A jackknifed semi-truck was blocking westbound lanes near the summit but was quickly cleared.
UPDATE 1:50 PM:
Both directions of I-90 Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to multiple spinouts and collisions.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Multiple spinouts on eastbound I-90 has closed part of Snoqualmie Pass.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the eastbound I-90 is closed five miles west of the summit.
Chains are required to travel westbound.
There is no estimated time when eastbound will reopen.
