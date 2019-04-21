SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say 8-year-old Brendan Hall has been found safe.
He is back at home with his mother.
The boy's father, Anthony Hall is in police custody on known charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
The story will be updated with new information as soon as possible.
Previous Information:
A criminal investigation is underway as Spokane Police search for a father and young son.
8-year-old Brenden Hall was last seen on April 19. Police say his father, Anthony Hall, took custody of him from Brenden's mother in the 2100 block of W. Fairview Avenue.
Police say Anthony is legally allowed to be in custody of Brenden at this time, but they are still actively searching them after family shared concerns on social media.
Police say initial reports were that Anthony was in possession of a firearm when taking custody of Brenden and there may be an ongoing custody dispute between Anthony and Brenden's mother.
As of now, Anthony is not in violation of anything, according to police.
Spokane Police are actively searching for Brenden to ensure he is not in danger and are hoping for a peaceful and immediate resolution. Police have also been in contact with Brenden's mother.
"It's very important in this point in time that Brenden be located for his safety, and we need to talk to Anthony about what's going on," Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva said.
They are believed to be traveling in a 1978 Sportsman RV. There is no further description of the motor home available.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.