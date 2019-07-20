Brush fire burning on I-90 nine miles west of Ellensburg, level 1 evacuation issued

UPDATE:

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the fire is contained. 

Fire crews are letting it burn out and checking for hot spots. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A brush fire is burning near the westbound I-90 exit 101 onto Thorp Road in Kittitas County.  

According to Washington State Patrol State Trooper John Bryant, the fire is burning nine miles west of Ellensburg and a level 1 evacuation has been issued for some areas. 

All lanes are open to traffic, but it is moving slowly.  

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it is received.  

