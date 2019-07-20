UPDATE:
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the fire is contained.
Fire crews are letting it burn out and checking for hot spots.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A brush fire is burning near the westbound I-90 exit 101 onto Thorp Road in Kittitas County.
According to Washington State Patrol State Trooper John Bryant, the fire is burning nine miles west of Ellensburg and a level 1 evacuation has been issued for some areas.
All lanes are open to traffic, but it is moving slowly.
This is a developing story and information will be updated as it is received.