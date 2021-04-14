UPDATE 4/14/2021 AT 6:07 P.M.
SR 27 has been reopened. All fire units are gone.
UPDATE 4/14/2021 AT 3:00 P.M.
WSDOT reports that SR 27 is now closed from the Palouse Highway to Dishman-Mica road. There are no detours at this time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4/14/2021 AT 2:24 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - SR 27 is being closed down due to multiple brush fires spreading along the roadway.
The road is being closed down from Belmont Road to Gibbs Road.
Avoid the area.
KHQ will update the story as information becomes available.