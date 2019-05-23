Update:
Authorities have successfully apprehended a suspect who'd been barricaded inside a home near 17th and Best.
The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Sabo who had federal warrants for weapons charges. Marshals in Spokane had received a tip that Sabo was in Coeur d'Alene and authorities arrived to take him into custody.
No one was hurt while officers worked to apprehend Sabo.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR d'ALENE - Coeur d'Alene Police and SWAT are trying to remove a person that is barricaded inside a home near 17th and Best.
Police, Fire and EMS are all on scene. The intersection of 17th and Best is currently closed.
Police are asking anyone nearby to avoid the area.