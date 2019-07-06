UPDATE:
According to the Chelan County Emergency Management, the Chelan County Upper Joe Fire has been contained. Firefighters were able to hold it at 30 acres.
Helicopters were brought for water dumps to help put out the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A 5-acre fire is burning in Chelan County in the Manson area.
The Chelan County Emergency Management said a level one fire advisory is in effect for all of Canyon Ranch Road. They are asking people to avoid the area.
