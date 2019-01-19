Update: The Spokane Chiefs say rookie forward Cordel Larson is in stable condition and has full use of all extremities after being hit and later stretchered off the ice in Saturday night's game against the Tri-City Americans.

The Chiefs say his overall injury status remains to be determined. Larson was hit during the second period by Tri-City defenseman Aaron Hyman, who was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.

Previous coverage: Spokane Chiefs player Cordel Larson was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being slammed into the boards and knocked out during tonight’s game. The team says he is awake and moving. We will have the latest, tonight at 11.