UPDATE: Colfax fire between 500 and 1,000 acres

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN IDAHO INTO COEUR D'ALENE AND THE SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM PDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL IS DISCOURAGED. NUMEROUS ROADS, HIGHWAYS, AND PORTION OF INTERSTATE 90 IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON ARE CLOSED DUE TO POOR VISIBILITY AND COLLISIONS CAUSED BY BLOWING DUST AND SMOKE. DIFFICULTY DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG EAST WEST ROADS IS EXPECTED. TRAVEL IS DISCOURAGED. GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

...WINDY AND DRY TODAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT OUT OF CANADA WILL BRING VERY WINDY CONDITIONS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO. THERE WILL BE A BURST OF WIND IN THE MORNING ASSOCIATED WITH THE FRONT, AND THEN WINDY CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE 10 TO 20 PERCENT. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES IS EXPECTED. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OKANOGAN VALLEY INTO THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU...COLUMBIA BASIN... CASCADE VALLEYS...SPOKANE AND PALOUSE AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS. * WINDS: NORTHEAST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. DOWN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY NORTHEAST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 10 TO 19 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: RAPID FIRE SPREAD OF ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. HEED BURN BAN RESTRICTIONS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&