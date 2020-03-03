Coronavirus

UPDATE March 3, 2020: 

The Colville School District is canceling classes for a third day in a row after a member of the their school district was tested for COVID-19.

According to the school district website, they have two companies disinfecting the buildings which will be done on Wednesday. 

They said if a negative result is received on Wednesday before noon, afternoon sports would resume. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE March 2, 2020:

The Colville School District is canceling all school classes and actives on Tuesday due to a person in the district being under investigation for COVID-19. 

This is the second day the district is closing school due to a person involved in the community being tested for the virus.  

PREVIOUS COVERAGE March 1, 2020:

The Colville School District is canceling school on Monday until further notice after a person associated with the district is under investigation for COVID-19. 

According to the Colville School District website, they are closing school until the virus test results are finalized, which can take one to three days.

As a precautionary measure the school district will use this time to disinfect the buildings.

They district said they will update the public as they receive more information. 

Tags