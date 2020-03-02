UPDATE:
The Colville School District is canceling all school classes and actives on Tuesday due to a person in the district being under investigation for COVID-19.
This is the second day the district is closing school due to a person involved in the community being tested for the virus.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Colville School District is canceling school on Monday until further notice after a person associated with the district is under investigation for COVID-19.
According to the Colville School District website, they are closing school until the virus test results are finalized, which can take one to three days.
As a precautionary measure the school district will use this time to disinfect the buildings.
They district said they will update the public as they receive more information.
