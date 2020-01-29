UPDATE:
According to Spokane County officials at the scene, they plan to have the road reopen around 3:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Crews with Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to a sinkhole in the Valleyford area Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Fire District, the sinkhole is 12 feet by 12 feet and five feet deep. The visible hole is only one foot by one foot.
County road crews are also on the scene and Conner Road has been closed.
People are asked to avoid the area.
KHQ has a crew headed to the scene to find out more details.
