UPDATE:
According to Idaho State Police, the crash is now cleared and all lanes open.
ISP said there continues to be a lot of traffic in the area and to be patient and consider alternate routes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS , Idaho - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked because of a crash between exit 5 and exit 2 in Post Falls.
Idaho Police are on scene and are asking other drivers to avoid the area.
KHQ has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article when we confirm more information.
