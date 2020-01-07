UPDATE: 

According to Idaho State Police, the crash is now cleared and all lanes open. 

ISP said there continues to be a lot of traffic in the area and to be patient and consider alternate routes. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

POST FALLS , Idaho - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked because of a crash between exit 5 and exit 2 in Post Falls. 

Idaho Police are on scene and are asking other drivers to avoid the area. 

KHQ has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article when we confirm more information. 

