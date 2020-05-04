Update, May 4, 9:43 p.m.:
SUPERIOR, Mont. - According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Michael Frazer was found dead in Haugan, Montana on Monday.
Frazer went missing from Stevens County on April 29.
The Sheriff's Office asks the public to send your thoughts and prayers for Frazer's family and friends during this sad time.
Previous Coverage, May 2, 1:22 p.m.:
SUPERIOR, Mont. - The car and dog of a man who was last seen in Stevens County Wednesday have been found in Montana.
According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Michael Frazer was reported missing from his home in Spokane on Wednesday, April 29.
On Saturday, may 2, authorities found Frazer's vehicle outside of Haugan, Montana. His dog was also found inside the vehicle in good condition.
As of 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, approximately 25 people were involved in a search for Frazer including several agencies from Montana, Idaho and Spokane. According to the Sheriff's Office, three cadaver dogs from Spokane were also present at the scene.
Frazier is described as 5'8", approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing an LSW grey pullover, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a silver watch. He is also listed with Alzheimer's.
Anyone who has seen Frazer or has information is asked to all the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406)822-3555.
Previous Coverage:
A Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Michael Frazer who was last seen at 6441 Addison Way Nine Mile Falls in Stevens County
According to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office, he is driving a Blue Subaru Legacy with Washington licenses plate number AAZ7546.
Officials believe he is traveling towards California.
Frazer suffers from alzheimer and was last seen wearing a grey pullover, white t-shirt and jeans. He is 5'8" and 170-pounds.
