WSDOT crews find hole in Vantage Bridge while removing damaged barriers Monday

Courtesy WSDOT East 

UPDATE:

Tuesday, WSDOT crews finished patching a hole that was found in the eastbound lane of the Vantage Bridge. 

According to WSDOT East, the hole was discovered when crews were removing damaged barriers. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Monday November 4:

Washington State Department of Transportation started repairs on the Vantage Bridge Monday, closing inside lanes.

According to WSDOT East, crews are removing damaged barriers. While doing so, they found a hole in the Eastbound outside lane that required immediate attention on Monday.

Crews plan to continue removing damaged barriers on Tuesday. 

Tags