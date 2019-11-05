UPDATE:
Tuesday, WSDOT crews finished patching a hole that was found in the eastbound lane of the Vantage Bridge.
According to WSDOT East, the hole was discovered when crews were removing damaged barriers.
Additional images from the hole repair completed by the bridge maintenance crew members yesterday. As you can see, the repair crew place the date in the wet concrete to help identify the age of the repair in the future. pic.twitter.com/9tsUR3aWXt— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 5, 2019
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Monday November 4:
Washington State Department of Transportation started repairs on the Vantage Bridge Monday, closing inside lanes.
According to WSDOT East, crews are removing damaged barriers. While doing so, they found a hole in the Eastbound outside lane that required immediate attention on Monday.
Crews plan to continue removing damaged barriers on Tuesday.
We started on repairs to the Vantage Bridge today, closing the inside lanes to remove damaged barriers. Unfortunately we found a hole in the EB outside lane that required immediate attention, so plans changed. We'll be back to the barrier repair tomorrow after the hole is fixed! pic.twitter.com/aTwdgxWmON— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 4, 2019
