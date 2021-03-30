UPDATE:
According to police on scene, the crowd has dispersed.
SPD said no one was arrested.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - People are gathering on the streets near Dakota Street and Nora Avenue following Zag win that pushed them to the Final Four.
The gathering is not on the Gonzaga University campus but near the off-campus housing.
KHQ crews on the scene can see around 100 people gathered.
Six Spokane Police are on scene but are not clearing the streets.
The Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh is asking students to comply with Spokane Police.
In the full post on Twitter McCulloh wrote, "Students: Celebrating the Zags’ victory tonight is awesome, but non-compliance with @SpokanePD and @GonzagaCSPS is unlawful and completely unacceptable. @GonzagaU must support law enforcement in their efforts, so let’s move the celebrations back into compliance."
Information will be updated as it is received.