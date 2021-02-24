UPDATE:
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Spokane Valley Police deputies arrived at East 7th Avenue and Bowdish to find a man with a gunshot wounds. The victim was quickly transported.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.
The suspect has not been identified or located, but investigators do not believe this is a random incident or an ongoing threat to the community.
Any with information regarding this incident or can help Detectives identify the person(s) responsible are urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10023396.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Seventh Avenue at Bowdish is blocked due to heavy police activity.
Avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
