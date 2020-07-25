UPDATE July 25, 2:00 PM:
According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory, the domestic violence suspect peacefully surrendered after a SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley.
Spokane Valley Deputies, SWAT Team and hostage negotiators responded to Broadway Avenue around 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the report of a woman screaming for help.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, 28-year-old Mason Day pushed and hit his mother during an argument and is known to carry knifes and be violent.
At 1:30 p.m., negotiators successfully talked Day into surrendering.
Day is charged with Assault 4th Degree (DV) and was booked into the Spokane County Jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE July 25, 1:06 PM:
Broadway Avenue at Herald in Spokane Valley is blocked as the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is working to get a domestic violence suspect out of a home.
The Sheriff's Office tells KHQ that the suspect reportedly assaulted a family member and is not being cooperative.
Information will be updated as it is received.
