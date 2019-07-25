MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.- Potable water has tested negative for E. Coli Bacteria in Medical Lake.
According to City Administrator Doug Ross the test was completed on Thursday, July 25th after a routine random sample came back positive for the bacteria.
Ross said they believe the initial positive result comes from a sampling error.
The drinking water in Medical Lake is safe.
Previous Coverage:
Strains of the bacteria E.coli have been detected in at least 131 homes in the Medical Lake area, according to a letter sent to residents by the City of Medical Lake.
According to the copy obtained by KHQ, the bacteria was found during a "daily random water sample" taken in a particular area in the town. That area of town was not listed on the letter.
The City of Medical Lake said another random water sample has been taken in the area where the bacteria was found and residents can expect the results of the tests sometime Thursday.
In the meantime, residents who received the letter are advised to boil or purchase safe water for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
Bathing and showering is okay if the water is not ingested.
Prior to drinking any tap water, the water needs to be boiled for at least one minute and then cooled down to kill the bacteria.
When the second test results become available, the city will notify residents whether the water boil precautions will remain in place or if it's safe to drink the water.
E.coli is a bacteria that can make you sick if you ingest it and is especially dangerous for people with compromised immune systems.