UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people are in critical condition with a third in custody after a car crashed into a pole in the Garland District.
According to Spokane Police, an officer witnessed a vehicle traveling at least 80-miles-per-hour. Minutes later police and fire were dispatched to the collision.
Spokane Police said 911 reported that people were trapped in the car and it was on fire but the fire was out before first responders arrived.
Two men were extricated out of the car and transported to the hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries including a partially amputated arm.
The driver, 21-year-old Daryn Lee White, received minor injuries and is in the Spokane County Jail on charges of vehicular assault.
Officers believe White could have under the influence while driving. Officials are containing to investigate the crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Daryn Lee White, 21, is in the Spokane County Jail on charges of vehicular assault following a critical injury crash that sent two passengers to the hospital early Sunday morning.
According to the Spokane Police Department, White and his two passengers were speeding through the area of Assembly Road and Wellesley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when the crash happened.
Witnesses say they heard a loud noise, and then when they looked outside, they saw the silver car driven by White crashed into a pole at Full Stop Gas and Grocery.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a portion of the car on fire and two people trapped inside. Crews had to extricate the two passengers and immediately transported them to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition.
According to Spokane Police, White was also transported to the hospital, but was later released and arrested.
The names of the two passengers involved in the crash have not been released, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
Officers administered a blood alcohol test to White to check to see if he was impaired. The results of the test will be released at a later date.
