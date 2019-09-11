According to officials, there was a car accident at a planned protest outside Kootenai Health.
KHQ has learned from officials on scene that the man driving the vehicle had a heart attack and veered towards protesters.
According to a flyer after the protest, the group was protesting medical kidnap and coercion of parents.
The group states Kootenai Health is using coercion to increase profit and using a narrow definition in the child protective act as an excuse to justify their tactics.
KHQ is at the scene and is working to get more details. Information will be updated as it is received.