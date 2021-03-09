UPDATE:
The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit continues to investigate a two-car crash that sent four people to the hospital, one with serious injuries.
Arriving Deputies found a white Chevy S-10 truck on its side in the front yard of a residence and a silver Dodge Caravan with heavy front end damage in the roadway. They contacted the three occupants of the Caravan and the sole occupant of the S-10. All four were injured in the violent collision.
Investigations show the driver of the S-10 truck failed to stop sign hitting the second car and causing it to roll into the yard.
The driver admitted to being a user of illicit drugs, and drug paraphernalia was located, but he stated he had not used drugs Tuesday.
The traffic unit obtained a search warrant for the drivers blood and continues to investigate.
UPDATE:
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a truck is likely at fault for causing a multi-car crash.
SCSO said the van was heading westbound and the truck ran a stop sign, hitting the van.
There are Serious injuries but not life threatening.
UPDATE:
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, two people have serious injuries from the crash.
Information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Multiple cars are involved in a crash near University and Valleyway.
Photos show a car flipped over into the front yard of a home.
Roadways are blocked in both directions.
KHQ crews are heading to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received.